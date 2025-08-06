RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Europa Conference League Predictions Partizan vs Hibernian: will anyone gain the upper hand in the first leg?

Partizan vs Hibernian: will anyone gain the upper hand in the first leg?

Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Partizan Belgrade vs Hibernian prediction Photo: https://x.com/HibernianFC
Partizan Belgrade
07 aug 2025, 15:00
- : -
International, Belgrade, Stadion FK Partizan
Hibernian
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.85
In the first match of the third qualifying round of the UEFA Europa Conference League, Serbian side Partizan will face Scottish club Hibernian. The game is set for Thursday, August 7, at 21:00 Central European Time, and I have a betting tip for this encounter.

Partizan vs Hibernian: match preview

Partizan kicked off their campaign in the first qualifying round of the UEFA Europa League, where they faced Cyprus's AEK Larnaca. The Serbs lost the first leg 0-1. In the return leg, Partizan took a 1-0 lead in regulation, pushing the tie into extra time and eventually a penalty shootout, where AEK emerged victorious. In the next round, the Serbian side met Ukrainian outfit Oleksandriya and demolished them over two legs with a 6-0 aggregate score. Domestically, Partizan also began strongly, notching up two wins from two league matches.

Hibernian entered European competition later, starting from the second qualifying round of the Europa League. Their opponent was a tough one—Midtjylland. The first leg in Denmark ended 1-1. The return match went into extra time, where the Danes edged it 2-1, winning the tie 3-2 on aggregate. In the Scottish Premiership, Hibernian started their campaign with a 2-1 victory over Dundee.

Match facts and head-to-heads

  • Partizan have won their last five matches.
  • Hibernian have just one win in their previous five outings.
  • Hibernian have conceded at least one goal in seven consecutive matches.
  • These teams have never met each other before.

Probable line-ups

  • Partizan: Milosevic; Roganovic, Simic, Djurdjevic, Milic; Dragoevic, Ugresic, Karabelev; Kostic, Milosevic, Trifunovic
  • Hibernian: Smith; O'Hora, Kiranga, Airdale; Cadden, Mulligan, Levitt, Obita; Boyle, McGrath; Bowie

Prediction

These are two very strong and evenly matched teams. We're in for two thrilling and suspenseful clashes. My tip: both teams to score – odds 1.85.

