Bayern is close to transfer of Galatasaray's defender

Football news Today, 03:24
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
Bayern Munich is progressing in negotiations for the transfer of Galatasaray's right-back, Sacha Boey, as reported by Sport Bild journalist Christian Falk.

The Munich club has reached an agreement with the 23-year-old player, who is seeking a move from Galatasaray. Bayern is offering the Turkish club 20 million euros plus 5 million in bonuses, but Galatasaray is aiming for a fee between 30 and 35 million.

It is anticipated that the clubs will engage in further negotiations shortly. Bayern is confident that they can reach an agreement.

Previously, the German champions had shown interest in Newcastle's right-back Kieran Trippier, but the English club declined to let go of their player.

Boey joined Galatasaray in the summer of 2021 from Rennes for 1.15 million euros. In the current season, he has played 31 matches across all competitions and scored 2 goals.

