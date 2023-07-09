Bayern are interested in top goalkeeper

According to Mundo Deportivo, Bayern Munich is showing interest in Atletico Madrid goalkeeper and Slovenian national team player Jan Oblak.

According to the source, the German club may acquire the 30-year-old goalkeeper in the upcoming summer transfer window. Bayern Munich is considering Oblak as a potential replacement for Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer, who could move to Inter. However, acquiring Oblak would be very difficult as Atletico Madrid does not want to sell him, and the release clause in the goalkeeper's contract is set at 120 million euros.

Oblak has been playing for Atletico Madrid since the summer of 2014. He joined the club from Benfica. The transfer fee amounted to 16 million euros. He has played a total of 392 matches for the Madrid club in all competitions, conceding 300 goals. In 191 matches, he has kept a clean sheet. His contract with the Spanish club is valid until the summer of 2028. With Atletico Madrid, Oblak has won the Spanish league title, the Spanish Super Cup, the UEFA Europa League, and the UEFA Super Cup, and reached the final of the UEFA Champions League.

Since 2012, Oblak has been playing for the Slovenian national team. He has appeared in 56 matches for the Slovenian national team, conceding 48 goals.