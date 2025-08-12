Bayer could strengthen their squad with legendary Swede who played for Manchester United

It's too early to put a full stop on his career.

Details: According to Sky Germany, Bayer Leverkusen are considering signing 31-year-old Swedish defender Victor Lindelöf as a free agent.

Victor previously worked with the current Leverkusen manager at Manchester United, which could significantly speed up negotiations. Lindelöf's last club was indeed the Red Devils, but this year his contract expired and a new deal was never signed.

Lindelöf joined United back in 2017 from Benfica for €35 million. Since then, he has made 284 appearances for Manchester United in all competitions, scoring 4 goals and providing 7 assists.

