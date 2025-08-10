RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Sports News Transfer news Loïc Badé could move to Bayer. Sevilla discuss transfer

Loïc Badé could move to Bayer. Sevilla discuss transfer

French defender may continue his career in Germany
Transfer news Today, 04:27
Álvaro Hernández Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Loïc Badé expresses dissatisfaction Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Bayer are actively working to strengthen their defensive line. One of their targets is Sevilla’s French centre-back Loïc Badé, who is reportedly open to a move away from the club.

Details: Erik ten Hag, who joined Bayer during the summer break, continues to shape his squad. Journalist Florian Plettenberg reports that the coach has settled on his tactical approach for the season and plans to play with three central defenders.

To implement this system, he needs new players, and Loïc Badé stands out as a rock-solid option for both the coach and the club. Reports indicate that the “Pharmacists” have offered the Frenchman a five-year contract, and negotiations are ongoing.

Talks between the clubs are also in progress: the transfer fee is being discussed in the €25-30 million range, but no agreement has been reached yet.

Last season, Loïc Badé made 33 appearances for Sevilla, scoring once, providing one assist, and receiving one red card. Transfermarkt values the player at €25 million.

