Ernest Poku leaves Alkmaar! The player will join Bayer

Bayer Leverkusen has reached an agreement with AZ for the transfer of young winger Ernest Poku.

Details: According to Florian Plettenberg, the German powerhouse has finalized the transfer of 21-year-old Ernest Poku from AZ Alkmaar. The clubs have agreed on all terms of the deal, and Bayer has also settled personal terms with the player. The contract will run until 2030, with Poku set to undergo a medical in the coming days.

Ernest Poku is considered a promising winger: last season he played 42 matches (2,846 minutes), scored three goals, and provided eight assists. Transfermarkt values the player at 4 million euros, and Bayer’s management sees him as a rising talent, which is why they pushed hard for this transfer.

By the way, Bayer is also targeting another young winger—Maghnes Akliouche could soon join the team from Monaco.