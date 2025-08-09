RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Transfer news Ernest Poku leaves Alkmaar! The player will join Bayer

Ernest Poku leaves Alkmaar! The player will join Bayer

Young Dutchman to continue his career in Germany
Transfer news Today, 01:56
Álvaro Hernández Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Ernest Poku prepares to shoot at goal Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Bayer Leverkusen has reached an agreement with AZ for the transfer of young winger Ernest Poku.

See also: Gent vs Union Saint-Gilloise prediction and betting tips 09 Аugust 2025

Details: According to Florian Plettenberg, the German powerhouse has finalized the transfer of 21-year-old Ernest Poku from AZ Alkmaar. The clubs have agreed on all terms of the deal, and Bayer has also settled personal terms with the player. The contract will run until 2030, with Poku set to undergo a medical in the coming days.

Ernest Poku is considered a promising winger: last season he played 42 matches (2,846 minutes), scored three goals, and provided eight assists. Transfermarkt values the player at 4 million euros, and Bayer’s management sees him as a rising talent, which is why they pushed hard for this transfer.

By the way, Bayer is also targeting another young winger—Maghnes Akliouche could soon join the team from Monaco.

Related teams and leagues
Bayer Leverkusen Bayer Leverkusen Schedule Bayer Leverkusen News Bayer Leverkusen Transfers
AZ Alkmaar AZ Alkmaar Schedule AZ Alkmaar News AZ Alkmaar Transfers
Popular news
From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade? Articles 02 aug 2025, 04:47 From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade?
Articles 01 aug 2025, 07:53 Stylish and not so much: What kits will Premier League teams wear in the 2025/2026 season?
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
More news
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores