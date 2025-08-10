Prediction on game Feyenoord wont lose Odds: 2 1WIN Casino Bonus +600% to deposit Dailysports777 Promo code copied 4.85 Bet now

On Tuesday, August 12, in the second leg of the Champions League third qualifying round, Fenerbahce will host Feyenoord. The Dutch side claimed a 2-1 victory in the first match. I'm backing a double chance outcome in this game.

Interesting facts and head-to-head history

Fenerbahce have lost 2 of their last 5 official matches.

Only 2 of Feyenoord's last 5 games have featured more than two goals.

Current Feyenoord head coach Robin van Persie played for Fenerbahce during his playing career.

In five meetings between these teams in history, Feyenoord lead the win count 3-2.

Match preview

Fenerbahce are the Turkish vice-champions. The "Yellow Canaries" haven't won the Super Lig since 2014, and they last reached the Champions League group stage way back in the 2008/09 season. To turn things around, the club appointed the legendary Jose Mourinho last year, but under his leadership, major success has so far eluded them.

It's worth noting that in the first leg in Rotterdam, Fenerbahce were nearly on par with their opponents and came very close to returning home with a 1-1 draw. However, the Rotterdam side managed to net the decisive goal in stoppage time.

Last season, Feyenoord finished third in the Eredivisie, though for much of the campaign the red-and-whites were outside the top three. The appointment of Robin van Persie as head coach ultimately helped them edge out Utrecht. In the Champions League, Feyenoord pulled off a shock run to the round of 16 last season.

After their victory over Fenerbahce, Feyenoord played their opening Eredivisie match of the new season. Van Persie opted against wholesale rotation, and his side comfortably beat Breda 2-0 at home.

Probable lineups

Fenerbahce: Ergibayat; Muldur, Skriniar, Osterwolde; Semedo, Fred, Szymanski, Amrabat, Brown; Duran, En-Nesyri

Ergibayat; Muldur, Skriniar, Osterwolde; Semedo, Fred, Szymanski, Amrabat, Brown; Duran, En-Nesyri Feyenoord: Wellenreuther; Lotomba, Watanabe, Ahmedhodzic, Bos; Hwang, Timber; Moussa, Steijn, Sauer; Ueda

Fenerbahce vs Feyenoord prediction

Fenerbahce put in a solid performance in the first leg, but Feyenoord have enough quality in their squad not to squander this advantage. My prediction: the visitors will not lose this match.