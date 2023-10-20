RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news Bavaria issued an official statement on Mazraoui, who supporting the Palestinians

Bavaria issued an official statement on Mazraoui, who supporting the Palestinians

Football news Today, 07:00
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
Bavaria issued an official statement on Mazraoui, who supporting the Palestinians Bavaria issued an official statement on Mazraoui, who supporting the Palestinians

After Bayern defender Nossair Mazraoui publicly expressed his support for Palestine, the Munich team made an official statement.

The club stated that they had already spoken with the player.

“This week Bayern Munich had a detailed and explanatory conversation with Mazraoui. The footballer's messages on social networks about terror associated with Israel were discussed, which caused resonance and criticism.

Bayern and the footballer are categorically opposed to the transfer of the Middle East conflict and its violence to Germany, a country dedicated to peace. Hatred and violence towards children have no place in German political culture. Bayern supports the German Jewish community and Israel; nothing justifies killing children and families.

FC Bayern believes that football must show its power of peace and rapprochement between different cultures, especially in the most difficult moments. Mazraoui will remain part of Bayern, however, due to his injury, he is temporarily out of action,” reads a statement published on Bayern’s official website.

Related teams and leagues
Bayern Munich Bundesliga Germany
Popular news
World champion Alejandro Gomez passed a positive doping test Football news Today, 07:51 World champion Alejandro Gomez passed a positive doping test
In England has found a replacement for national team coach Southgate Football news Today, 05:30 In England has found a replacement for national team coach Southgate
This must be taken into account. Paul Merson shut the mouths of Mudryk's haters Football news Today, 05:00 This must be taken into account. Paul Merson shut the mouths of Mudryk's haters
New scandal in Italy. Allegri played in a casino during the COVID-19 pandemic Football news Today, 02:56 New scandal in Italy. Allegri played in a casino during the COVID-19 pandemic
Vegas and Boston continued their winning streaks. Results of NHL matches on October 20 Hockey news Today, 02:12 Vegas and Boston continued their winning streaks. Results of NHL matches on October 20
Inter Miami is preparing the transfer of another ex-Barcelona star Football news Today, 00:19 Inter Miami is preparing the transfer of another ex-Barcelona star
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 07:51 World champion Alejandro Gomez passed a positive doping test Football news Today, 07:00 Bavaria issued an official statement on Mazraoui, who supporting the Palestinians Football news Today, 05:30 In England has found a replacement for national team coach Southgate Football news Today, 05:00 This must be taken into account. Paul Merson shut the mouths of Mudryk's haters Football news Today, 04:00 Bellingham has already begun to be compared to Messi Football news Today, 02:56 New scandal in Italy. Allegri played in a casino during the COVID-19 pandemic Hockey news Today, 02:12 Vegas and Boston continued their winning streaks. Results of NHL matches on October 20 Football news Today, 01:30 Played one match for the team. Bournemouth leader out for almost six months Football news Today, 01:00 Mourinho told how he worked as a school teacher Football news Today, 00:19 Inter Miami is preparing the transfer of another ex-Barcelona star
Sport Predictions
Football Today Al-Taawun vs Al-Ittihad prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Football Today Al-Hilal vs Al-Khaleej prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Football Today Borussia Dortmund vs Werder Bremen prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Football Today Parma vs Como prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Football Today Derry City vs Shelburne prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Football Today Rotherham vs Ipswich Town prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Football Today Espanyol vs Leganes prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Football Today Osasuna vs Granada prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Football Today Le Havre vs Lens prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Football 21 oct 2023 Liverpool vs Everton predictions and betting tips on October 21, 2023