The Bayern defender supported Palestine. He wasn't at practice today

Bayern defender Nossair Mazraoui was not present at the team's training session on October 19.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano wrote about this.

According to him, the day before the Moroccan national football player had a meeting with the management of the German team. There he was told that they did not support the footballer’s position regarding the conflict between the Gaza Strip and Israel.

At the same time, the club did not make official statements about the reason why Mazraoui was not present at the training session.

Let us remember that Mazraoui previously expressed his support for the Palestinians. In his address, the famous football player said that the coaching staff of the Moroccan national team will donate all bonuses for the African Cup qualifying matches to the victims. The footballer also said that he was going to organize even more humanitarian initiatives.

This season, Mazraoui played nine matches for Bayern in all competitions, in which he recorded an assist.

His contract with the Munich club runs until the end of June 2026.