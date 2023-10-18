RU RU NG NG
Main News

Football news Yesterday, 23:52
Salah stood up for the Palestinian people Photo: Egypt national team Twitter

African football star Mohamed Salah has expressed his views on the current situation between Palestine and Israel.

The forward of the Egyptian national team said that it is now extremely important to provide assistance to the residents of the Gaza Strip.

In his speech, Salah condemned the violence and cruelty that occurs in this conflict.

“I am outraged by the escalation of violence in recent weeks and believe that every life has value and must be protected. I ask for an end to these events as they are tearing families apart.

Humanitarian aid must be delivered to Gaza immediately, as the local population is in dire conditions. The events at the hospital were horrific and the people of Gaza are in dire need of food, water and medicine," the star footballer wrote.

Salah also appealed to world leaders to stop killing civilians.

