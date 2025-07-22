Barcelona set to extend Koundé's contract, but top club's interest complicates the process

Defender Jules Koundé has become one of Barcelona's foundational players, so it's no surprise the Catalan club is eager to keep him. However, unforeseen circumstances could affect the process.

Details: According to RMC Sport, Manchester City and another unnamed top club have expressed interest in the Frenchman. While there are no specifics on how advanced the interest is from these elite sides, it's emphasized that there is hope at Camp Nou that this attention won't hinder Koundé's contract extension.

The current deal runs until 2027, and negotiations for an extension have been ongoing for several weeks. All parties are hoping for a positive resolution, despite the interest from Europe's elite.

Reminder: Koundé ranks fifth in appearances under Hansi Flick this season (53 matches across all competitions), trailing only Pedri (59), Raphinha (57), Pau Cubarsí (56), and Lamine Yamal (55).