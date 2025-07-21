RU RU ES ES FR FR
Mission impossible? Manchester City set sights on Koundé – and Barcelona are feeling the heat

Mission impossible? Manchester City set sights on Koundé – and Barcelona are feeling the heat

An intriguing transfer battle awaits
Football news Today, 15:06
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Mission impossible? Manchester City set sights on Koundé – and Barcelona are feeling the heat

Guardiola personally wants to see the Frenchman in his squad.

Details: According to insider Fabrice Hawkins, Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola has set his sights on Barcelona’s 26-year-old right-back Jules Koundé.

Despite Barcelona’s categorical refusal to entertain any talks regarding Koundé’s departure, City’s persistence and financial muscle could prove decisive – the club is ready to tempt the player with a lucrative contract offer.

Previously, Barcelona stated that Koundé’s release clause is set at €1 billion, but it’s clear this figure is more symbolic than realistic.

This sets the stage for what looks to be an imminent transfer tug-of-war between Barça and Manchester City over Koundé.

Jules Koundé joined Barcelona in 2022 from Sevilla for €50 million and has since become a key member of the starting lineup. He’s racked up 141 appearances, netted 7 goals, and provided 18 assists.

In the past season, Koundé featured in 53 matches, scoring 4 goals and registering 8 assists. According to Transfermarkt, the Frenchman’s market value stands at €65 million, and his current contract with the Catalan giants runs until 2027.

Reminder: Agent scandal? A WhatsApp message scuppered Williams’ transfer to Barcelona

