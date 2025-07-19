Agent scandal? WhatsApp message derails Williams' transfer to Barcelona

This summer, Barcelona has been actively searching for reinforcements up front, with Athletic winger Nico Williams among their top targets. However, the €58 million transfer collapsed, and a careless message sent to the player played a significant role in the breakdown.

According to Sport, everything fell apart completely after a WhatsApp message was sent to Williams. Someone from Barcelona advised him to drop his agent, Teintee, and sign with Jorge Mendes or Pini Zahavi—agents with whom the club has strong connections.

This attempt to influence Williams’ choice of agent sparked outrage within his family, especially from his older brother Iñaki. As a result, all ties with Barcelona were severed. That very evening, talks to renew his contract with Athletic were initiated, and the agreement was officially confirmed the next morning.