Barcelona is interested in Mitoma

Japanese winger Kaoru Mitoma from Brighton has caught the attention of the Catalan club Barcelona. This news has been reported by Mundo Deportivo.

The playing style of the Japanese national team player has impressed Barcelona's coaches and scouts. The 26-year-old player is valued for his dribbling skills and sharpness in front of the opponents' goal. Furthermore, Barcelona understands that there is currently no pure left winger in the team.

It has also been reported that Manchester City is interested in the player.

Mitoma's current contract with Brighton is set to expire on June 30, 2025. Transfermarkt values the player at 50 million euros.

Previously, we reported that Brighton had set a price for the potential transfer of the player.

In the current season, Kaoru Mitoma has played 11 matches for his club, scoring three goals and providing four assists.