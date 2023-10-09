Brighton has specified the amount for which they are willing to release Mitoma

RU RU NG NG
Football news Today, 12:17
Brighton has valued their Japanese winger, Mitoma, at £70 million, according to Football Insider.

Journalist Pete O'Rourke reported that Brighton is open to offers for Kaoru Mitoma, even if he signs a new contract with the club. The club is not inclined to include a specific release clause in the new contract for the 26-year-old Japanese player but values him at approximately £70 million and is prepared to sell him if a favorable offer arises. It's worth noting that Mitoma's current contract runs until June 2025.

Manchester City has been considering the possibility of acquiring the 26-year-old Japanese player in the upcoming winter transfer window. Prior to this, it was announced that Mitoma had agreed to extend his contract with Brighton with a substantial increase in salary. Additionally, other European clubs are also keeping an eye on Kaoru Mitoma.

Mitoma made his professional football debut in 2020 while playing for Kawasaki Frontale. In August 2021, he signed a four-year contract with the English club Brighton & Hove Albion, which immediately loaned him to the Belgian club Union Saint-Gilloise for a season. After the conclusion of the loan spell, he returned to Brighton & Hove Albion for the 2022/23 season.

During his time at Brighton, the winger scored 13 goals and provided 12 assists in 52 matches.

