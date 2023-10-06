Manchester City is interested in signing the leader and star player from Brighton

RU RU NG NG
Football news Today, 15:29
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
Manchester City is considering the option of signing Brighton's leader, Kaoru Mitoma, according to Sportsmole.

Sources report that the club is contemplating the acquisition of the 26-year-old Japanese player in the upcoming winter transfer window. Earlier this week, it was announced that Mitoma had agreed to extend his contract with Brighton with a significant increase in his salary. In addition to Manchester City, other European clubs are also monitoring Kaoru Mitoma.

Mitoma made his professional football debut in 2020, playing for the club Kawasaki Frontale. He first appeared in the top Japanese division on February 22, 2020. He spent two seasons at the club, participating in 50 league matches. In 2020, Mitoma became the champion of Japan and won the country's cup, scoring the winning goal in the final against Gamba Osaka on the 55th minute, with the match ending 1-0. The following year, he also won the national super cup.

In August 2021, he signed a four-year deal with the English club Brighton & Hove Albion, who immediately loaned him out to the Belgian club Union for a season. After the loan spell, he returned to Brighton & Hove Albion for the 2022/23 season.

