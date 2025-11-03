Barbaric act. Football agent threatened player with a weapon

This is not the only victim of the offender.

Thankfully, the incident ended without any casualties.

Details: According to BBC Sport, a football agent was detained in London after threatening a 20-year-old footballer with a weapon.

The incident reportedly took place on September 6, but the names of everyone involved in this shocking story remain undisclosed. However, the player's club is aware of the situation.

It is claimed that in addition to the 20-year-old player, another man also fell victim to the unstable agent, though his identity has not been revealed. Fortunately, neither incident resulted in any injuries or physical harm.

The 31-year-old suspect was arrested on September 8 on suspicion of possessing a firearm with intent, blackmail, and driving without a license.

He was released on bail pending further investigation.

The Metropolitan Police are investigating the incident.

