ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Barbaric act. Football agent threatened player with a weapon

Barbaric act. Football agent threatened player with a weapon

This is not the only victim of the offender.
Football news Today, 15:29
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
A detailed view of a Premier League umbrella prior to the Premier League Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Thankfully, the incident ended without any casualties.

Details: According to BBC Sport, a football agent was detained in London after threatening a 20-year-old footballer with a weapon.

The incident reportedly took place on September 6, but the names of everyone involved in this shocking story remain undisclosed. However, the player's club is aware of the situation.

It is claimed that in addition to the 20-year-old player, another man also fell victim to the unstable agent, though his identity has not been revealed. Fortunately, neither incident resulted in any injuries or physical harm.

The 31-year-old suspect was arrested on September 8 on suspicion of possessing a firearm with intent, blackmail, and driving without a license.
He was released on bail pending further investigation.

The Metropolitan Police are investigating the incident.

Reminder: English club player becomes victim of stabbing on UK train

Related teams and leagues
England England Schedule England News
English Premier League English Premier League Table English Premier League Fixtures English Premier League Predictions
Related Team News
Phil Foden of Manchester City walks out of the tunnel with his children prior to the Premier League match Football news 30 oct 2025, 15:02 This is completely unacceptable! Phil Foden to sue people who claimed on social media that one of his children had died and another has cancer
Family comes first! Paul Scholes announces retirement from commentary due to his son's illness Football news 30 oct 2025, 10:38 Family comes first! Paul Scholes announces retirement from commentary due to his son's illness
Related Tournament News
Thomas Frank, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur, looks on prior to the Carabao Cup Football news Today, 12:17 "They came and said they wanted to apologize" - Thomas Frank reveals details of the scandal with players after the match against Chelsea
Oriol Romeu of FC Barcelona applauds the fans after the LaLiga EA Football news Today, 10:48 A new opportunity! Oriol Romeu joins Sunderland after leaving Barcelona
Premier League player threatened with a gun in the middle of the street Football news Today, 02:27 Premier League player threatened with a gun in the middle of the street
"I'm a genius." Guardiola assesses Doku's performance in new role Football news Yesterday, 14:53 "I'm a genius." Guardiola assesses Doku's performance in new role
Ask Pep. Haaland jokes about his substitution in the match against Bournemouth Football news Yesterday, 14:20 Ask Pep. Haaland jokes about his substitution in the match against Bournemouth
Robot. Haaland celebrates goal against Bournemouth in hilarious fashion Football news Yesterday, 12:21 Robot. Haaland celebrates goal against Bournemouth in hilarious fashion
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores