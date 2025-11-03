English club player becomes victim of stabbing on UK train

The player's life is not in danger.

A horrifying incident has struck a Scunthorpe United player, a club competing in England's National League (fifth tier).

Details: Today it was reported that footballer Jonathan Gjoshe, who plays for Scunthorpe United, was one of the victims in a stabbing attack that took place on a train this past Saturday.

An unidentified assailant, acting without provocation, attacked passengers with a knife, injuring 11 people—one of whom remains in critical condition.

The incident occurred on a train traveling from Doncaster in northeast England to London’s King’s Cross station, with Gjoshe on board at the time.

The club has already released an official statement:

"We can confirm that Jonathan sustained non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the attack, and is currently receiving treatment in hospital. Due to the ongoing investigation, we are unable to provide further details at this time. All members of the board, management, teammates, and backroom staff send their heartfelt wishes for a full recovery to Jonathan and all others affected on the train." the club’s statement reads.

The 22-year-old Gjoshe, who plays as a left-back, is in stable condition and his life is not at risk.

