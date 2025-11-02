ES ES FR FR
Slavia Prague vs Arsenal prediction, H2H and probable lineups - November 4, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Slavia Prague vs Arsenal prediction Photo: goal.com / Author unknown
Slavia Prague Slavia Prague
Champions League (Round 4) 04 nov 2025, 12:45
- : -
World, Prague, Fortuna Arena
Arsenal Arsenal
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
One of the matches of the 4th round of the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League group stage will take place on Tuesday at the Eden Arena in Prague, where Czech side Slavia will host London’s Arsenal. I’m backing a bet on goals in this clash, as there’s a strong chance of success.

Match preview

The Czech team is still searching for their first win in the Champions League group stage. After a home draw with Bodo/Glimt and two disappointing trips to Italy (Inter – 0:3, Atalanta – 0:0), Slavia sit near the bottom of the table. What’s more, the club hasn’t scored in two consecutive matches, which is particularly worrying ahead of a showdown with one of Europe’s elite sides.

However, Slavia are much more confident at home: the team is unbeaten in five consecutive Champions League matches at their own ground, including the qualifiers. Notably, three or more goals were scored in five of their last seven home games in the competition, so even as underdogs, the Czechs are capable of springing a surprise.

The Gunners come into the Prague clash as one of the group’s frontrunners. Three wins from three, no goals conceded — the Londoners are exuding confidence and showing maximum discipline at the back. They started with a convincing away win at Athletic (2:0), then followed up with emphatic home victories over Olympiacos (2:0) and Atletico (4:0).

A run of nine consecutive official wins speaks for itself. Arsenal’s defence deserves special mention: they have not conceded in their last seven official matches, including all three Champions League fixtures. Even with squad issues, the team maintains balance and class, allowing them to control proceedings from the first to the final whistle.

Probable lineups

  • Slavia Prague: Markovic, Mbodji, Boril, Zima, Vlcek, Provod, Dorley, Zafeiris, Moses, Hory, Kushey
  • Arsenal: Raya, Timber, Magalhães, Saliba, Lewis-Skelly, Nørgaard, Rice, Eze, Martinelli, Gyökeres, Saka

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Slavia are unbeaten at home in the Champions League for five matches in a row.
  • Arsenal have not conceded a single goal in the three rounds of this Champions League stage.
  • In 5 of Slavia's last 7 home Champions League matches, there have been 3 or more goals scored.

Prediction

The Prague side look solid at home, but the quality of the opposition and their own scoring struggles cast doubt even on a draw. Arsenal have hit top form and are deserved favourites. The Londoners are not only powerful in attack but also rock-solid at the back, so a bet on ‘Both teams to score – No’ at odds of 1.65 looks logical.

Comments
