ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Champions League Predictions Atletico vs Union prediction, H2H and probable lineups - November 4, 2025

Atletico vs Union prediction, H2H and probable lineups - November 4, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Atletico Madrid vs Union St.Gilloise prediction Photo: laliga.com / Author unknown
Atletico Madrid Atletico Madrid
Champions League (Round 4) 04 nov 2025, 15:00
- : -
World, Madrid, Riyadh Air Metropolitano
Union St.Gilloise Union St.Gilloise
Review Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Atletico Madrid Win & Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.66
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

One of the standout fixtures of Champions League group stage Matchday 4 unfolds on Tuesday at the Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, where the home side Atletico host tournament debutants Union Saint-Gilloise. Here’s a betting preview for this clash, with a pick that offers strong chances of success.

Match preview

Atletico’s European campaign has been a rollercoaster—an emphatic 5-1 thrashing of Eintracht was offset by away defeats to Liverpool and Arsenal. Still, the Madrid outfit remain traditionally formidable at home: they have lost just once in their last 16 Champions League games at the Metropolitano, winning 10 of their last 11 home matches.

Domestically, Atletico are in fine form, coming off a confident 3-0 victory over Sevilla, and they enter this fixture with momentum on their side. Simeone’s squad looks solid across all lines, boasting quality personnel and impressive fitness levels. Given the current group standings, this match is vital for their playoff ambitions.

Union, meanwhile, are experiencing their maiden Champions League campaign and so far, they look unprepared for this level of competition. Their win over PSV was a rare bright spot, followed by two heavy 0-4 defeats to Newcastle and Inter. Defensive frailties have been exposed, with the team often allowing opponents to dictate play.

However, Union are excelling in the Belgian league, topping the table with the best attack and the stingiest defense. That domestic dominance, though, has yet to translate into European consistency. A recent managerial shake-up has had a positive impact, but a trip to Madrid is a stern test for these continental newcomers.

Probable lineups

  • Atletico: Oblak, Llorente, Jimenez, Hancko, Ruggeri, Simeone, Koke, Baena, Gonzalez, Sorloth, Alvarez
  • Union: Scherpen, Mac Allister, Burgess, Leysen, Niang, De Perre, Zorgane, Halaïli, Hadj, Giger, Rodriguez

Match facts and head-to-head

  • This will be the first-ever meeting between Atletico and Union SG.
  • Atletico have won 10 of their last 11 home games in the Champions League.
  • Union have conceded 8 goals in their last two Champions League matches and haven’t scored since their win over PSV.

Prediction

Atletico’s form and European pedigree, especially at home, give them a clear edge. Despite the visitors’ attacking flair, Union’s defense has struggled to cope at this level. Expect a hard-fought but confident win for the hosts.

Prediction on game Atletico Madrid Win & Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.66
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Nasaf Qarshi vs Al-Wahda prediction AFC Champions League 03 nov 2025, 08:45 Nasaf vs Al Wahda prediction, H2H and probable lineups — November 3, 2025 Nasaf Qarshi Odds: 2.11 Al-Wahda Recommended 1xBet
Al-Duhail SC vs Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC prediction AFC Champions League 03 nov 2025, 11:00 Al-Duhail vs Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai: H2H, line-ups and match prediction — November 3, 2025 Al-Duhail SC Odds: 1.51 Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC Bet now Melbet
Tractor vs Al Shorta prediction AFC Champions League 03 nov 2025, 11:00 Tractor — Al Shorta Prediction, H2H and Probable Lineups — 3 November 2025 Tractor Odds: 1.51 Al Shorta Bet now Mostbet
Sassuolo vs Genoa prediction Serie A Italy 03 nov 2025, 12:30 Sassuolo vs Genoa prediction, H2H and probable lineups - November 3, 2025 Sassuolo Odds: 2.05 Genoa Recommended 1xBet
Al-Gharafa vs Al Hilal prediction AFC Champions League 03 nov 2025, 13:15 Al-Gharafa vs Al-Hilal: h2h, line-ups and match prediction — November 3, 2025 Al-Gharafa Odds: 1.65 Al Hilal Bet now Melbet
Lazio vs Cagliari prediction Serie A Italy 03 nov 2025, 14:45 Lazio vs Cagliari prediction, H2H and probable lineups - November 3, 2025 Lazio Odds: 2.01 Cagliari Bet now Melbet
Real Oviedo vs Osasuna prediction LaLiga Spain 03 nov 2025, 15:00 Oviedo vs Osasuna prediction, H2H and probable lineups - November 3, 2025 Real Oviedo Odds: 1.61 Osasuna Recommended 1xBet
Sunderland vs Everton prediction English Premier League 03 nov 2025, 15:00 Sunderland vs Everton prediction, H2H and probable lineups - November 3, 2025 Sunderland Odds: 2 Everton Bet now Mostbet
Kaizer Chiefs vs Orbit College prediction South African Betway Premiership 04 nov 2025, 12:30 Kaizer Chiefs — Orbit College Prediction, H2H and Probable Lineups — 4 November 2025 Kaizer Chiefs Odds: 1.47 Orbit College Bet now 1xBet
Slavia Prague vs Arsenal prediction Champions League 04 nov 2025, 12:45 Slavia Prague vs Arsenal prediction, H2H and probable lineups - November 4, 2025 Slavia Prague Odds: 1.65 Arsenal Recommended Melbet
Slavia Prague vs Arsenal prediction Champions League 04 nov 2025, 12:45 Slavia Prague — Arsenal Prediction, H2H and Probable Lineups — 4 November 2025 Slavia Prague Odds: 1.71 Arsenal Bet now Mostbet
SSC Napoli vs Eintracht Frankfurt prediction Champions League 04 nov 2025, 12:45 Napoli vs Eintracht: H2H, lineups and match prediction — November 4, 2025 SSC Napoli Odds: 1.65 Eintracht Frankfurt Bet now 1xBet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores