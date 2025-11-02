Prediction on game Atletico Madrid Win & Total over 2.5 Odds: 1.66 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

One of the standout fixtures of Champions League group stage Matchday 4 unfolds on Tuesday at the Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, where the home side Atletico host tournament debutants Union Saint-Gilloise. Here’s a betting preview for this clash, with a pick that offers strong chances of success.

Match preview

Atletico’s European campaign has been a rollercoaster—an emphatic 5-1 thrashing of Eintracht was offset by away defeats to Liverpool and Arsenal. Still, the Madrid outfit remain traditionally formidable at home: they have lost just once in their last 16 Champions League games at the Metropolitano, winning 10 of their last 11 home matches.

Domestically, Atletico are in fine form, coming off a confident 3-0 victory over Sevilla, and they enter this fixture with momentum on their side. Simeone’s squad looks solid across all lines, boasting quality personnel and impressive fitness levels. Given the current group standings, this match is vital for their playoff ambitions.

Union, meanwhile, are experiencing their maiden Champions League campaign and so far, they look unprepared for this level of competition. Their win over PSV was a rare bright spot, followed by two heavy 0-4 defeats to Newcastle and Inter. Defensive frailties have been exposed, with the team often allowing opponents to dictate play.

However, Union are excelling in the Belgian league, topping the table with the best attack and the stingiest defense. That domestic dominance, though, has yet to translate into European consistency. A recent managerial shake-up has had a positive impact, but a trip to Madrid is a stern test for these continental newcomers.

Probable lineups

Atletico : Oblak, Llorente, Jimenez, Hancko, Ruggeri, Simeone, Koke, Baena, Gonzalez, Sorloth, Alvarez

: Oblak, Llorente, Jimenez, Hancko, Ruggeri, Simeone, Koke, Baena, Gonzalez, Sorloth, Alvarez Union: Scherpen, Mac Allister, Burgess, Leysen, Niang, De Perre, Zorgane, Halaïli, Hadj, Giger, Rodriguez

Match facts and head-to-head

This will be the first-ever meeting between Atletico and Union SG.

Atletico have won 10 of their last 11 home games in the Champions League.

Union have conceded 8 goals in their last two Champions League matches and haven’t scored since their win over PSV.

Prediction

Atletico’s form and European pedigree, especially at home, give them a clear edge. Despite the visitors’ attacking flair, Union’s defense has struggled to cope at this level. Expect a hard-fought but confident win for the hosts.