In the fourth round of the UEFA Champions League, Tottenham will host Copenhagen in London, with the match kicking off at 21:00 CET. Here’s a preview and a suggested bet for this clash.

Tottenham vs Copenhagen: Match Facts and H2H

Tottenham have lost their last two matches and recorded just one win in their previous five.

Copenhagen are unbeaten in three consecutive games, winning their last two.

Tottenham have failed to score in their last two fixtures.

At home, Spurs are winless in three matches — two defeats and one draw.

Tottenham have won 40% of their matches this season without conceding, while Copenhagen have done so in 28%.

Copenhagen have lost only 4% of their games without scoring, compared to Tottenham’s 20%.

Copenhagen have scored in both halves in 40% of their matches, while Tottenham have done so in 33%.

These two sides have never met before in official competition.

Match Preview

Tottenham underwent a managerial change in the summer despite winning the Europa League last season. Thomas Frank took charge and enjoyed a solid start, but recent results have raised some concerns. Spurs have lost their last two matches, been knocked out of the EFL Cup, and slipped to fifth place in the Premier League table. Their home form has been particularly troubling — just four points from five league fixtures, one of the worst tallies in the division.

However, their Champions League home record remains solid. Tottenham defeated Villarreal 1–0 and drew with both Bodø/Glimt and Monaco, giving them five points from three rounds and 15th place in the overall standings.

Copenhagen, meanwhile, have struggled in Europe and currently sit bottom of the table. The Danish champions have collected just one point from three games, placing them 32nd overall. They drew 2–2 with Bayer Leverkusen before losing 0–2 away to Qarabag and 2–4 at home to Borussia Dortmund.

In the Danish Superliga, Copenhagen have played 14 rounds and sit fourth with 25 points, five behind the leaders, though they’ve played one match more. Any further slip in form could see their domestic rivals widen the gap.

Probable Lineups

Tottenham: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Palhinha, Sarr; Kudus, Simons, Odobert; Richarlison

Copenhagen: Kotarski; Suzuki, Hatzidiakos, Garananga, Zague; Achouri, Lerager, Clem, Elyounoussi; Moukoko, Claesson

Prediction

Tottenham clearly have the stronger squad and will enter as firm favourites. However, their home form has been inconsistent, and Copenhagen are capable of making things difficult. Still, the quality of Spurs should prevail. The recommended bet is Tottenham’s individual total over 1.5 goals.