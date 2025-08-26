RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Bad news. Cole Palmer is still not training with the team

Bad news. Cole Palmer is still not training with the team

Unpleasant news.
Football news Today, 09:24
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Bad news. Cole Palmer is still not training with the team Getty Images

Chelsea thrashed West Ham 5-1 in the last round, but the victory was marred by some negative news—Cole Palmer picked up an injury before the match. Now the situation has become clearer.

Details: According to Sky Sports, the English midfielder is still not working with the main group. At the moment, Cole Palmer is training individually in the gym, and Chelsea are in no rush to bring him back, preferring not to risk his health.

Earlier, it was reported that the 23-year-old Chelsea midfielder Cole Palmer attended the Notting Hill Carnival, where he managed to stay incognito thanks to his chosen disguise.

Reminder: According to an insider close to Bayern’s internal affairs, Christian Falk has reported that the Munich club has reached an agreement with Chelsea’s 24-year-old Senegalese striker Nicolas Jackson.

Related teams and leagues
Chelsea Chelsea Schedule Chelsea News Chelsea Transfers
Related Team News
Barcelona could receive a cash injection. The club has received an offer for Fermín López Football news Today, 09:10 Barcelona could receive a cash injection. The club has received an offer for Fermín López
Cole Palmer in the Chelsea line-up Lifestyle Today, 07:24 Master of disguise! Cole Palmer stuns with his carnival look
Nicholas Jackson in the Chelsea line-up Football news Yesterday, 12:12 Big challenge! Bayern reach agreement with Nicolas Jackson
Axel Disassi with the Chelsea captain's armband Football news Yesterday, 10:51 Axel Disasi on the verge of a move to Bournemouth
Here we go. Two Chelsea players set to continue their careers at Borussia Dortmund Football news 24 aug 2025, 07:27 Here we go. Two Chelsea players set to continue their careers at Borussia Dortmund
Christopher Nkunku celebrates goal Transfer news 24 aug 2025, 03:25 New contender. Aston Villa shows interest in Christopher Nkunku
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores