Bad news. Cole Palmer is still not training with the team

Chelsea thrashed West Ham 5-1 in the last round, but the victory was marred by some negative news—Cole Palmer picked up an injury before the match. Now the situation has become clearer.

Details: According to Sky Sports, the English midfielder is still not working with the main group. At the moment, Cole Palmer is training individually in the gym, and Chelsea are in no rush to bring him back, preferring not to risk his health.

Earlier, it was reported that the 23-year-old Chelsea midfielder Cole Palmer attended the Notting Hill Carnival, where he managed to stay incognito thanks to his chosen disguise.

