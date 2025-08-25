RU RU ES ES FR FR
Axel Disasi on the verge of a move to Bournemouth

"The Cherries" are eager to finalize the deal as soon as possible.
Football news Today, 10:51
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Axel Disassi with the Chelsea captain's armband Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Bournemouth's backline could soon see fresh reinforcements.

Details: According to renowned insider Fabrizio Romano on social network X, 27-year-old Chelsea defender Axel Disasi is on the brink of joining Bournemouth.

Reports indicate that official negotiations are in full swing and have reached an advanced stage. Certain terms between the player and Bournemouth have already been agreed, with the final decision now resting with Chelsea.

Disasi joined Chelsea in 2023 from French side Reims for €13 million, but struggled to secure a regular spot in the starting lineup, making just 61 appearances.

His current contract with the Blues runs until 2029, and his market value is estimated at €22 million by Transfermarkt. Earlier reports suggested that Disasi is also a top target for Wolverhampton Wanderers.

