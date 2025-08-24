RU RU ES ES FR FR
Inter vs Torino: Will Inter kick off the new season with a victory?

25 aug 2025, 14:45
- : -
Italy, Milano, Giuseppe Meazza
In the opening round, Inter will host Torino on Monday, August 25. The match kicks off at 20:45 CET, and I'm offering you a betting tip for this encounter.

Inter vs Torino: match preview

Last season, Inter came agonizingly close to securing silverware on all fronts. The Nerazzurri reached the UEFA Champions League final, where they suffered a heavy 0-5 defeat to PSG, crashed out of the Coppa Italia in the semifinals against AC Milan with a 1-4 loss, and narrowly missed out on the Serie A title, finishing just one point behind Napoli. In the FIFA Club World Cup, Inter advanced to the playoffs but were knocked out in the round of 16 by Fluminense. In preparation for the new season, the Milan side played three friendlies and won all of them. Now, with the Serie A campaign about to begin, Inter are once again among the top contenders for the Scudetto.

Torino endured a disastrous end to last season—four defeats and a draw in their final five fixtures. They finished 11th after 38 matches, collecting 44 points. Pre-season results have been underwhelming as well: a win over Cremonese, a draw with Ingolstadt, and three losses—twice against Monaco and once to Valencia. Torino have already kicked off their official season, edging Modena 1-0 in the Coppa Italia round of 32 to progress further.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Inter have won their last three matches and lost only once in their previous five games.
  • Torino have managed just one victory in their last five outings.
  • In the previous head-to-head meeting, Inter convincingly defeated Torino 2-0.
  • Torino's last win over Inter came back in 2019.

Probable lineups

  • Inter: Sommer; Pavard, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Sučić, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Thuram, Martínez.
  • Torino: Israel; Pedersen, Coco, Maripán, Biraghi; Anjorin, Casadei; Ngonge, Vlašić, Aboukhlal; Adams.

Prediction

Torino have already started their official season, unlike Inter, but I'm confident the Nerazzurri will be gunning for victory. It's a new season, Inter are the favorites, and I believe the hosts should take all three points. That's where my money is going.

