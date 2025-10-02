RU RU ES ES FR FR
Arthur Zwane reacts to draw against Chiefs

Arthur Zwane reacts to draw against Chiefs

AmaZulu coach Arthur Zwane laments player's fear of Kaizer Chiefs
Football news Today, 00:29
Sine Mpisane
Arthur Zwane reacts to draw against Chiefs Samuel Shivambu/ BackpagePix

AmaZulu FC head coach Arthur Zwane has reacted to Wednesday night's 1-1 draw against Chiefs in the Betway Premiership at the FNB Stadium.

Thandolwethu Ngwenya opened the scoring for Usuthi in the 21st minute with a quality header, before Chiefs equalised through Mduduzi Shabalala in the 32nd minute with a fine finish.

Also read: Chiefs star highlights what makes him different

Speaking to the media after the game, coach Zwane felt his players showed Amakhosi too much respect.

"It’s one of those things I think to be quite honest we gave them too much respect," Zwane told SuperSport TV. "We could’ve done better had we exerted ourselves than maybe the previous the game, we could’ve gotten something out of the game.

Up next for Usuthu is a home game against Magesi FC in the Carling Knockout at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Sunday 18:00.


