Kaizer Chiefs signing reveals what he brings to the club

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Siphesihle Ndlovu describes his mentality

New Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Siphesihle Ndlovu has shared what many fans will admire and welcome.

The hard-running central midfielder joined Amakhosi from SuperSport United in July, just before the club was sold to Siwelele FC.

While the 28-year-old Ndlovu is still facing what is a settling period at Naturena, the Pietermaritzburg-born star has told the media how his mentality makes him a key player in the squad.

“Obviously, I just have a donkey mentality,” Ndlovu told journalists. “So that’s what I bring within the club.

"I don’t worry about any other thing, just to come here and work, serve the club, appropriate and then that’s it for me.

“So, I hope that can be taken by other guys, youngsters and probably use it in the future," the player known as 'Ugatyeni concluded.