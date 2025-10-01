RU RU ES ES FR FR
Youngster gives insight on Jose Riveiro's coaching

Football news
Chippa United's Lonwabo Magugwana, on loan from Orlando Pirates, has revealed how Riveiro developed young players like Relebohile Mofokeng and Mbekezeli Mbokazi with ease.

Under the Spaniard, Mofokeng and Mbokazi smoothly transitioned from the reserve team to light up the Betway Premiership and become Bafana Bafana internationals.

“Coach Riveiro was exceptional. I think he was very exceptional in communicating, like talking one-on-one,” Magugwana told FARPost.

“His coaching [style], he really wants you to understand more of what he wants and he wants you to express yourself on the field, play your game," the towering central defender added.

Meanwhile, Pirates, now under the tutelage of the French-Moroccan coach Abdeslam Ouaddou, will take on Siwelele FC in the Carling Knockout last 16 on Saturday at the Orlando Stadium at 15:00.

