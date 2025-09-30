RU RU ES ES FR FR
Duba: Being a Kaizer Chiefs striker is not easy

Kaizer Chiefs striker Wandile Duba explains the pressure level at Amakhosi
Football news Today, 04:08
Kaizer Chiefs striker Wandile Duba enjoys telling it like it is. The 21-year-old's latest chat is about why and how he has lost his place in the team.

The Soweto-born player closed last season on a high with five goals and three assists. After Chiefs' eight games this season, Duba played in the opening four before he was completely dropped from the four matches that followed.

The Chiefs academy graduate has described the situation as typical for a striker at Amakhosi when you don't score.

“Being a Kaizer Chiefs striker is not easy because not scoring for two games is a big issue, because you know how our fans are,” Duba told journalists at Naturena.

"If you don’t score, you go out. Even for the coaches," says Duba, whose drive to win has always been an obvious attribute of his game.

“I play for Kaizer Chiefs, I don’t play for just playing a match,” he added.

Up next for Amakhosi is the visit of AmaZulu FC on Tuesday night at 19:30 at the FNB Stadium.

