Three new Kaizer Chiefs players waiting for CAF window

Kaizer Chiefs' Khanyisa Mayo, Etiosa Ighodaro and Lebohang Maboe waiting for CAF window

Kaizer Chiefs' late signings Khanyisa Mayo, Etiosa Ighodaro and Lebohang Maboe will not be available for the CAF Confederation Cup second round.

The trio did not feature as Amakhosi knocked out Angola's Kabuscorp in the first round of the competition. The club's interim co-coach, Cedric Kaze, revealed that the three players were signed only after the tournament's player registrations deadline.

According to Kaze, CAF will open another window before the group stages, but before that, Chiefs have to beat the winner from the last 64 match between Djabal FC or AS Simba.

"If I’m not mistaken, Mayo won’t be able to play until the group stage, Ighodaro until the group stage, Maboe as well – but we have other players available, and will help the team,” he confirmed.

For now, Chiefs are getting ready to battle AmaZulu in the Betway Premiership at the FNB Stadium on Wednesday at 19:30.