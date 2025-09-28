Update: New Kaizer Chiefs striker

Kaizer Chiefs striker Etiosa Ighodaro moves closer to his debut

Kaizer Chiefs striker Etiosa Ighodaro has made encouraging progress towards his debut for the Soweto Betway Premiership giants.

The 24-year-old Nigerian center forward joined Amakhosi on a free transfer in August after leaving Mamelodi Sundowns.

Ighodaro signed for Sundowns in 2021 from Abuja College, but because the club's maximum foreign quota limit was five players, he was sent on loan to four Premier Soccer League clubs: AmaTuks, Chippa United, SuperSport United, and AmaZulu.

Also read: Itumeleng Khune feeling worried about Kaizer Chiefs

According to Kaizer Chiefs' interim coach Cedric Kaze, Ighodaro is expected to be available to play after the October FIFA international break.

“Ighodaro has been injured but the medical department promised… he started as well this week to train with the group without contact,” Kaze told the media.

"But we hope that after the international break, he will be ready to go," Kaze added.

Meanwhile, Amakhosi will take on AmaZulu in the Betway Premiership on Wednesday at 19:30 from the FNB.