Khune: It's unfortunate what's happening at Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs legend Itumeleng Khune is concerned

Kaizer Chiefs' iconic former goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune has offered his honest views on coach Nasreddine Nabi's sudden departure.

Following last week's 3-1 loss to Sekhukhune United, Amakhosi released a statement to say the Tunisian ‘is not with the club’ and the matter remains ‘internal.’

Meanwhile, Khune feels that Nabi deserved more time to continue his project after breaking the club's 10-year trophy drought last season.

“Yeah, it's unfortunate for what is happening at Kaizer Chiefs," Khune said via Soccer Laduma. "Remember, for the past 10 years, Kaizer Chiefs hasn't won silverware and the coach now came and broke that curse.

"So, I wish they could have given him more time because you can see he was building a well-oiled machine, so it's just unfortunate that things didn't go well for him,” Khune added.

Meanwhile, Chiefs' interim coaches Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze will lead the team against Kabuscorp in the CAF Cofederation Cup first preliminary round qualifier second leg. The game will be on Saturday at 15:00 from the FNB Stadium.