Kaizer Chiefs legend registers at University
Kaizer Chiefs legend Tinashe Nengomasha has signed up at the Nelson Mandela University to enhance his experience as an ex-football player.
The Zimbabwean international has enrolled to study the institution's International Programme in Sport Management, a programme created by CIES International University Network in collaboration with FIFA.
“The last time I was in a classroom was in high school,” Nengomasha told FARPost's leading reporter Mthokozisi Dube. “So far, this course has been eye-opening. It’s helping me to understand the basics of football business.
Also read: Two Kaizer Chiefs players join Siwelele FC on loan
“You learn a lot, and it will make us perform better while also understanding the roles we are supposed to deliver when it comes to club management,” Nengomasha added.