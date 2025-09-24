Kaizer Chiefs legend registers at University

Kaizer Chiefs legend Tinashe Nengomasha registers at the Nelson Mandela University

Kaizer Chiefs legend Tinashe Nengomasha has signed up at the Nelson Mandela University to enhance his experience as an ex-football player.

The Zimbabwean international has enrolled to study the institution's International Programme in Sport Management, a programme created by CIES International University Network in collaboration with FIFA.

“The last time I was in a classroom was in high school,” Nengomasha told FARPost's leading reporter Mthokozisi Dube. “So far, this course has been eye-opening. It’s helping me to understand the basics of football business.

“You learn a lot, and it will make us perform better while also understanding the roles we are supposed to deliver when it comes to club management,” Nengomasha added.