Kaizer Chiefs legend registers at University

Kaizer Chiefs legend Tinashe Nengomasha registers at the Nelson Mandela University
Football news Today, 12:43
Kaizer Chiefs legend Tinashe Nengomasha has signed up at the Nelson Mandela University to enhance his experience as an ex-football player.

The Zimbabwean international has enrolled to study the institution's International Programme in Sport Management, a programme created by CIES International University Network in collaboration with FIFA.

“The last time I was in a classroom was in high school,” Nengomasha told FARPost's leading reporter Mthokozisi Dube. “So far, this course has been eye-opening. It’s helping me to understand the basics of football business.

“You learn a lot, and it will make us perform better while also understanding the roles we are supposed to deliver when it comes to club management,” Nengomasha added.

