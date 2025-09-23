PSL club signs two Kaizer Chiefs players

RU RU ES ES FR FR
Samkelo Zwane and Happy Mashiane leave Kaizer Chiefs for Siwelele FC
Football news Today, 12:16
Kaizer Chiefs supporters have said goodbye to two beloved academy graduates, but not for good.

The 23-year-old midfielder Samkelo Zwane and his 27-year-old teammate, Happy Mashiane, who plays as a left-back, have signed loan deals with Siwelele until the end of the season.

The duo was announced by the Bloemfontein-based club on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Siwelele are hosting Orlando Pirates in the Betway Premiership at the Toyota Stadium at 19:30 this evening.

