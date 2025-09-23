PSL club signs two Kaizer Chiefs players

Samkelo Zwane and Happy Mashiane leave Kaizer Chiefs for Siwelele FC

Kaizer Chiefs supporters have said goodbye to two beloved academy graduates, but not for good.

The 23-year-old midfielder Samkelo Zwane and his 27-year-old teammate, Happy Mashiane, who plays as a left-back, have signed loan deals with Siwelele until the end of the season.

The duo was announced by the Bloemfontein-based club on Tuesday.

🟢 Siwelele FC have announced the signings of Samkelo Zwane and Happy Mashiane. The Chiefs duo joined on season-long loan deals.#iDiskiTimes #PSLTransfers pic.twitter.com/3v2nD1ChmX — Sinethemba Sithole - Journo (@Sinethembah_) September 23, 2025

Meanwhile, Siwelele are hosting Orlando Pirates in the Betway Premiership at the Toyota Stadium at 19:30 this evening.