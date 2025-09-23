RU RU ES ES FR FR
Kaizer Chiefs legend Khumalo questions the club about Vilakazi

Football news Today, 11:58
Sine Mpisane Sine Mpisane Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Kaizer Chiefs legend Khumalo has questions on Vilakazi Charle Lombard/Gallo Images

Many Kaizer Chiefs fans will probably connect with Doctor Khumalo's thoughts.

The former Amakhosi superstar has raised concerns over Mfundo Vilakazi's stagnant career at Amakhosi. Despite his confidence and enterprise on the wing, the 19-year-old has only managed four substitute appearances this season.

"A player like Mfundo now is supposed to be thee player," Khumalo said on SABC Sport. "(Looking at) his peers... I mean, he's been there for... what? Almost two years, and he's been coming on [for] 10 minutes, 20 minutes.

“So, there's no progression. The boy is stagnant,” the Bafana Bafana icon concluded.

Meanwhile, Vilakazi won't be available to face Marumo Gallants on Wednesday. He has left with the U20 national side to play at the FIFA U20 World Cup in Chile.


