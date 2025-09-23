RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports News Football news Kaizer Chiefs star comments on Nasreddine Nabi news

Kaizer Chiefs star comments on Nasreddine Nabi news

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Petersen confirms Nasreddine Nabi is gone
Football news Today, 02:00
Sine Mpisane
Kaizer Chiefs star comments on Nasreddine Nabi news Dominic Shivambi/BackpagePix

If you believed Nasreddine Nabi is not really leaving Kaizer Chiefs, Brandon Petersen has bad news for you.

What happened?

Following the reports of a sudden departure over invalid coaching qualifications, Chiefs released a statement to confirm that the Tunisian coach was not travelling to Angola to face Kabuscorp in the CAF Confederation Cup last weekend.

Also Read: McCarthy predicts Kaizer Chiefs' season

What's the latest?

Meanwhile, Petersen has further assured the media that Nabi is gone. “Coaches come and coaches go," Petersen said from the Carling Knockout launch. “Players come and players go. We can’t dwell too much on that.

"Obviously, it is not nice to lose a coach but at the end of the day we have a job at hand and fixtures to look forward to,” Petersen added.

In the meantime, Amakhosi take on Marumo Gallants in the Betway Premiership at the FNB Stadium on Wednesday at 19:30.

