McCarthy: Chiefs will try to challenge Sundowns and Pirates

Kaizer Chiefs are not ready to win the Betway Premiership, says Fabian McCarthy

Former Kaizer Chiefs captain Fabian McCarthy has offered his prediction on Amakhosi's 2025/26 Betway Premiership campaign.

Amakhosi have created excitement with 11 new signings, including Khanyisa Mayo, Thabiso Monyane and Lebohang Maboe.

According to McCarthy, expecting Chiefs to win the league this season is not realistic, but a top-four finish is possible.

“Definitely a top-four finish for Chiefs, we can just predict that, also with the signings Chiefs made they look very promising, they started well,” McCarthy told FARPost. “I definitely see Chiefs finishing in the top-four and not putting them under pressure or throwing them under the bus or being unrealistic but they are also a team that will try and challenge Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns. We see Sekhukhune United are also there.

Meanwhile, Amakhosi will take on Marumo Gallants in the Betway Premiership at the FNB Stadium on Wednesday at 17:30.