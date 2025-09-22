Kaizer Chiefs youngster moving to PSL club on loan
Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Samkelo Zwane to join Siwelele FC?
Football news Today, 08:06Sine Mpisane Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Sipho Ndlwane/BackpagePix
Kaizer Chiefs supporters may say goodbye to Samkelo Zwane after Monday's transfer deadline. The 23-year-old central midfielder is hotly linked with a loan move to Siwelele FC.
As coach Nasredine Nabi indicated earlier this month, the club's 39-man squad is due for trimming.
According to FARPosts' leading reporter, Mthokozisi Dube, coach Lehlohonolo Seema is keen on the youngster. “FARPost has established that Zwane, who boasts exceptional passionate abilities, is wanted by the newly acquired side,” the report said.
Zwane made only 13 appearances last season. The Amakhosi academy graduate has played 36 times in total since he was promoted by coach Arthur Zwane in 2022.