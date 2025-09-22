Pundit questions Kaizer Chiefs winger

Junior Khanye slams Kaizer Chiefs winger Pule Mmodi

This can only motivate or upset Pule Mmodi. Kaizer Chiefs' former winger turned critic, Junior Khanye, has essentially said Mmodi does not deliver any quality on the pitch for Amakhosi.

The review came after Chiefs' 1-0 loss to Angola's Kabuscorp in the CAF Confederation Cup opener in Luanda last Saturday. “When you as a coach check that you’ve lost 3-1, you play Mmodi, didn’t give us nothing,” Khanye said on DiskiTV.

“[Nasreddine] Nabi used to play this guy about 10 games in a row. What does he offer? Nothing! Box entry, no shot entry. Negative.

“Always the one that has to track back. I’m not too sure," Khanye concluded.

Mmodi is yet to score or find an assist in five games this term. The 29-year-old scored four and created one goal in 24 games last season.