Former Kaizer Chiefs coach warns the club

Muhsin Ertugral is against Kaizer Chiefs' decision on Nasreddine Nabi

Legendary former Kaizer Chiefs coach Muhsin Ertugral has questioned the club's decision to part ways with coach Nasreddine Nabi.

Following reports of Nabi's shock departure from the club after last week's 3-1 loss to Sekhukhune United in the Betway Premiership, Amakhosi released a statement to confirm that the Tunisian coach would be absent for last Saturday's CAF Confederation Cup match against Kabuscorp.

While the club is said to be working on an official statement to part ways with Nabi, Ertugral, formerly with the club, believes the decision will be a mistake.

“Mostly, it seems as a quick decision,” Ertugral told FARPost. What is very important to remember is that there is a deeper process, and decisions like these are never taken lightly. He was doing well in shaping the team. There was hope,” the former Chiefs mentor added.