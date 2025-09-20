Kaizer Chiefs call former Angola coach

Kaizer Chiefs approach Pedro Gonçalves to replace Nasreddine Nabi?

It’s been less than two days since Nasreddine Nabi drove his car out of the Kaizer Chiefs base to the airport. The club has reportedly moved fast to find a replacement.

According to news from Portugal, the 48-year-old Pedro Goncalves is the target.

The Portuguese outlet Cabine Desportiva has revealed that both Al Ahly and Kaizer Chiefs approached the former Angola head coach.



“After leaving the Angola national team, Pedro Gonçalves has already received approaches from Al Ahly, from Egypt (which is interested in hiring a Portuguese coach), and from Kaizer Chiefs, from South Africa,” the publication said.

