Arsene Wenger told which top clubs in Spain were “hunting” for him

Former Arsenal coach Arsene Wenger recalled which clubs wanted to hire him during his time in charge of the English team.

In particular, Spanish top clubs were interested in the services of a mentor.

“During my time at Arsenal, Real Madrid tried to sign me two or three times. “Barcelona also tried,” Wenger told BeIN Sports.

Arsene Wenger led Arsenal from 1996 to 2018 and during this time became a living legend of the English team.

Under the leadership of the French specialist, the club became the champion of England three times and won the country's Cup and Super Cup seven times.

In addition to the Gunners, Wenger also worked in France with Monaco and Nancy. In addition, he was the head coach of the Japanese club Nagoya Grampus Eight.

After leaving Arsenal, Wenger remained in big football and received one of the leadership positions in FIFA.