RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news Arsene Wenger told which top clubs in Spain were “hunting” for him

Arsene Wenger told which top clubs in Spain were “hunting” for him

Football news Today, 01:24
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
Arsene Wenger told which top clubs in Spain were “hunting” for him Photo: Arsenal Twitter

Former Arsenal coach Arsene Wenger recalled which clubs wanted to hire him during his time in charge of the English team.

In particular, Spanish top clubs were interested in the services of a mentor.

“During my time at Arsenal, Real Madrid tried to sign me two or three times. “Barcelona also tried,” Wenger told BeIN Sports.

Arsene Wenger led Arsenal from 1996 to 2018 and during this time became a living legend of the English team.

Under the leadership of the French specialist, the club became the champion of England three times and won the country's Cup and Super Cup seven times.

In addition to the Gunners, Wenger also worked in France with Monaco and Nancy. In addition, he was the head coach of the Japanese club Nagoya Grampus Eight.

After leaving Arsenal, Wenger remained in big football and received one of the leadership positions in FIFA.

Related teams and leagues
Arsenal Premier League England
Popular news
Messi was "stolen" the MLS Best Newcomer award Football news Today, 01:49 Messi was "stolen" the MLS Best Newcomer award
Djokovic almost lost to the 23rd racket but advanced to the 1/4 finals of the Paris Masters Tennis news Yesterday, 18:09 Djokovic almost lost to the 23rd racket but advanced to the 1/4 finals of the Paris Masters
Ajax won their first match since August Football news Yesterday, 17:57 Ajax won their first match since August
An NHL team will forfeit its first-round draft pick Hockey news Yesterday, 17:20 An NHL team will forfeit its first-round draft pick
Harden may make his debut for the Clippers soon Basketball news Yesterday, 16:21 Harden may make his debut for the Clippers soon
Manchester United has no plans to sack their head coach Football news Yesterday, 15:50 Manchester United has no plans to sack their head coach
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 01:49 Messi was "stolen" the MLS Best Newcomer award Football news Today, 01:43 Surprising, but true. Ten Hag is Manchester United's best coach since Ferguson Football news Today, 01:34 Why doesn't Mbappe win the Ballon d'Or yet? Answer provided by Luis Enrique Tennis news Today, 01:28 WTA Finals 2023. Pegula convincingly defeated Sakkari, match Sabalenka – Rybakina was interrupted Football news Today, 01:24 Arsene Wenger told which top clubs in Spain were “hunting” for him Football news Today, 01:20 "This may seem surprising". Bellingham shared an interesting detail about his childhood Football news Today, 01:08 There was a coaching resignation in the German championship Football news Today, 00:44 Neymar successfully underwent surgery and showed photos from the hospital Tennis news Yesterday, 18:09 Djokovic almost lost to the 23rd racket but advanced to the 1/4 finals of the Paris Masters Football news Yesterday, 17:57 Ajax won their first match since August
Sport Predictions
Football Today Melbourne City vs Sydney prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Football Today Al-Fateh vs Al-Hilal prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Football Today Dynamo Kyiv vs Shakhtar prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Football Today Galatasaray vs Kasimpasa prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Football Today Darmstadt vs Bochum prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Football Today Bologna vs Lazio prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Football Today Las Palmas vs Atlético prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Football Today Espanyol vs Eibar prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Football Today Leicester vs Leeds prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Football Today PSG vs Montpellier prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023