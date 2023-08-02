Arsenal win the Emirates Cup

RU RU
Football news Today, 16:46
In the Emirates Cup final, Arsenal emerged victorious over Monaco in a penalty shootout, securing the trophy.

Yussuf Fofana opened the scoring for Monaco in the 31st minute, but Edward Nketiah restored parity for Arsenal just before halftime. The regular time of the match ended in a 1-1 draw, leading to a penalty shootout. Arsenal's players showed great composure and scored all their penalties, with Martin Ødegaard, Jorginho, Kai Havertz, Fábio Vieira, and Gabriel Magalhães finding the back of the net. For Monaco, Kayo Enrique, Yussuf Fofana, Krépin Diatta, and Kevin Volland successfully converted their penalties, while Takumi Minamino missed his.

The final score was 1-1 after regular time, and Arsenal claimed the victory in the penalty shootout with a score of 5-4.

Arsenal (England) - Monaco (Monaco) - 1:1 (1:1, 0:0), Penalties 5:4
Goals: Fofana, 31 - 0:1, Nketiah, 44 - 1:1

Arsenal: Ramsdale, Tomiyasu (White, 63), Saliba (Gabriel, 63), Kivier, Timber (Tierney, 63) - Vieira, Rice (Havertz, 63), Partey (Jorginho, 63) - Smith-Rowe (Etebo, 63), Nketiah (Marquinhos, 83), Martinelli (Trossard, 63).

Monaco: Kohn, Enrique, Matsima, Maripán, Caio Henrique - Magassouba, Kamara (Matazo, 73), Fofana - Ben Seghir (Minamino, 46), Golovin (Akliouche, 84), Ben Yedder (Volland, 73).

