Arsenal spice up the intrigue as they match a unique club anti-record

Bournemouth pulled off a sensation, defeating Arsenal away in the 35th round of the English Premier League. The London side were in front, but ultimately walked away empty-handed.

According to the statistical portal Opta Joe, Arsenal have equaled a notable club anti-record. The Gunners have now dropped 21 points from winning positions in the Premier League this season—matching their worst-ever tally set in the 2019/2020 campaign.

21 - Arsenal have dropped 21 points from winning positions in the Premier League this season, their joint-most ever in a single campaign (level with 2019-20). Brittle. #ARSBOU pic.twitter.com/wF2RkiqjWn — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 3, 2025

Interestingly, this defeat has only added more intrigue to the battle for UEFA Champions League spots. If Newcastle beat Brighton, they could close the gap to Arsenal to just two points.

It’s also worth noting that the London club have now lost back-to-back home matches and have not tasted victory at the Emirates in the Premier League for over a month.