RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news Arsenal is interested in a forward from RB Leipzig

Arsenal is interested in a forward from RB Leipzig

Football news 05 nov 2023, 15:25
Oliver White Dailysports's expert Oliver White
Arsenal is interested in a forward from RB Leipzig Arsenal is interested in a forward from RB Leipzig

According to insider Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal has set its sights on RB Leipzig forward Benjamin Sesko. The source believes that the Gunners lack depth in the striker position, so they have turned their attention to the young Slovenian player.

The transfer of the Slovenian forward could take place as early as January. It is also reported that other top European clubs are interested in the player.

The Slovenian national team player joined RB Leipzig in the summer of 2023, moving from RB Salzburg for 24 million euros. His current contract with the club runs until June 30, 2028. Transfermarkt values him at 30 million euros.

In this season, Benjamin Sesko has played 13 games for RB Leipzig and scored 6 goals.

Earlier, we reported that Gabriel Jesus could leave Arsenal and move to another league.

Related teams and leagues
Arsenal RB Leipzig Premier League England Bundesliga Germany
Popular news
Ibrahimovic returns to Milan Football news Today, 04:40 Ibrahimović returns to Milan
Messi was offered a salary of a billion euros Football news Today, 02:42 Messi was offered a salary of a billion euros
The worst has 4.8, the best has 9.5. Player ratings for the EPL super match Tottenham – Chelsea Football news Yesterday, 23:34 The worst has 4.8, the best has 9.5. Player ratings for the EPL super match Tottenham – Chelsea
Swiatek destroyed Pegula in the final of the WTA Finals 2023 and again became the first racket Tennis news Yesterday, 23:15 Swiatek destroyed Pegula in the final of the WTA Finals 2023 and again became the first racket
English Premier League 2023-24: table, matches and results of the 11th round Football news Yesterday, 17:11 English Premier League 2023-24: table, matches and results of the 11th round
Verstappen has ascended to the fourth position in Formula 1 in terms of victories Motorsport News Yesterday, 17:01 Verstappen has ascended to the fourth position in Formula 1 in terms of victories
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 05:56 Pochettino complains about VAR Football news Today, 05:37 Milan fan stabbed before game against PSG Football news Today, 04:40 Ibrahimović returns to Milan Football news Today, 03:52 Polish national team players got drunk before the start of the 2023 Youth World Cup Football news Today, 03:44 "He's a really amazing guy". Szoboszlai remembered meeting Holland Football news Today, 03:33 Pochettino speaks out about Chelsea's crushing victory Football news Today, 02:42 Messi was offered a salary of a billion euros Football news Today, 02:29 Dembele reveals details of his departure from Barcelona Football news Today, 02:20 Lucescu can lead the Turkish top club Football news Today, 02:11 Messi spoke about retirement
Sport Predictions
Football Today Cape Town City vs Chippa United prediction and betting tips on November 7, 2023 Football Today Shakhtar vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips on November 7, 2023 Football Today Borussia Dortmund vs Newcastle prediction and betting tips on November 7, 2023 Football Today Porto vs Antwerp prediction and betting tips on November 7, 2023 Football Today Manchester City vs Young Boys prediction and betting tips on November 7, 2023 Football Today Milan vs PSG prediction and betting tips on November 7, 2023 Football Today Lazio vs Feyenoord prediction and betting tips on November 7, 2023 Football Today Red Star Belgrade vs Leipzig prediction and betting tips on November 7, 2023 Football Today Atlético vs Celtic prediction and betting tips on November 7, 2023 Football 08 nov 2023 Melbourne City vs Buriram United prediction and betting tips on November 8, 2023