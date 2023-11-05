Arsenal is interested in a forward from RB Leipzig

According to insider Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal has set its sights on RB Leipzig forward Benjamin Sesko. The source believes that the Gunners lack depth in the striker position, so they have turned their attention to the young Slovenian player.

The transfer of the Slovenian forward could take place as early as January. It is also reported that other top European clubs are interested in the player.

The Slovenian national team player joined RB Leipzig in the summer of 2023, moving from RB Salzburg for 24 million euros. His current contract with the club runs until June 30, 2028. Transfermarkt values him at 30 million euros.

In this season, Benjamin Sesko has played 13 games for RB Leipzig and scored 6 goals.

Earlier, we reported that Gabriel Jesus could leave Arsenal and move to another league.