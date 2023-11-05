RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news Arsenal's forward is of interest to Spanish giants

Arsenal's forward is of interest to Spanish giants

Football news 05 nov 2023, 09:39
Oliver White
According to AS, Gabriel Jesus could have continued his career in the Spanish La Liga last summer instead of joining Arsenal in London.

Real Madrid and Barcelona were closely monitoring the player's situation and considered him a top candidate to strengthen their attacking play. However, neither of the Spanish clubs managed to complete the transfer, as Arsenal had paid €52.2 million to Manchester City for Jesus. Both Barcelona and Real Madrid were unwilling to pay such a sum.

The source reports that both Barcelona and Real Madrid have not abandoned the idea of signing the 26-year-old forward. Transfermarkt values him at €75 million.

This season, Gabriel Jesus has played 11 matches for Arsenal, scoring 4 goals and providing one assist.

It is reasonable to mention that yesterday Arsenal lost to Newcastle due to a controversial goal.

