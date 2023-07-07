Arsenal have named a price for striker Balogan, who are interested in Inter and Milan

The London-based club Arsenal has set a price for United States national team forward Folarin Balogun, according to the Daily Mail.

According to the source, the English club is seeking a fee of at least 58 million euros for the player. Italian clubs Inter, Milan, and Monaco, as well as German club RB Leipzig, have shown interest in the 22-year-old forward.

Balogun is a product of Arsenal's youth academy. He has made 10 appearances for Arsenal's first team, scoring two goals and providing one assist. Last season, Balogun was on loan at Reims. He played in 39 matches for the French club, scoring 22 goals and providing three assists. His contract with Arsenal is valid until the summer of 2025.

Balogun has represented the England national teams at the U17, U18, U20, and U21 levels. He played four matches for the United States U18 team in 2018 but ultimately decided to represent the United States. He has played two matches for the U.S. national team, scoring one goal.