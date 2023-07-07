EN RU
Main News Arsenal have named a price for striker Balogan, who are interested in Inter and Milan

Arsenal have named a price for striker Balogan, who are interested in Inter and Milan

Football news Today, 16:35
Arsenal have named a price for striker Balogan, who are interested in Inter and Milan Photo: Instagram of Folarin Balogan / Author unknown

The London-based club Arsenal has set a price for United States national team forward Folarin Balogun, according to the Daily Mail.

According to the source, the English club is seeking a fee of at least 58 million euros for the player. Italian clubs Inter, Milan, and Monaco, as well as German club RB Leipzig, have shown interest in the 22-year-old forward.

Balogun is a product of Arsenal's youth academy. He has made 10 appearances for Arsenal's first team, scoring two goals and providing one assist. Last season, Balogun was on loan at Reims. He played in 39 matches for the French club, scoring 22 goals and providing three assists. His contract with Arsenal is valid until the summer of 2025.

Balogun has represented the England national teams at the U17, U18, U20, and U21 levels. He played four matches for the United States U18 team in 2018 but ultimately decided to represent the United States. He has played two matches for the U.S. national team, scoring one goal.

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Arsenal AC Milan Inter RB Leipzig Monaco Premier League England Bundesliga Germany Ligue 1 France Serie A Italy
Popular news
Real Madrid have agreed the terms of the contract with Kylian Mbappe Football news Today, 11:20 Real Madrid have agreed the terms of the contract with Kylian Mbappe
PSG buy Uruguay midfielder for €60m Football news Today, 10:28 PSG buy Uruguay midfielder for €60m
Real Madrid have prepared a huge amount for the transfer of Kylian Mbappe Football news Yesterday, 11:15 Real Madrid have prepared a huge amount for the transfer of Kylian Mbappe
Real Madrid buy Turkish Lionel Messi Football news Yesterday, 10:16 Real Madrid buy Turkish Lionel Messi
Prediction for Torpedo-BelAZ vs Dynamo Minsk 6 July 2023 Football news Yesterday, 02:00 Prediction for Torpedo-BelAZ vs Dynamo Minsk 6 July 2023
Manchester United buy England midfielder Football news 05 july 2023, 11:54 Manchester United buy England midfielder
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 16:56 Inter could buy Tottenham legend Football news Today, 16:35 Arsenal have named a price for striker Balogan, who are interested in Inter and Milan Football news Today, 16:20 Dutchman Daily Blind has found a new club Football news Today, 15:55 Ten Hag demanded that Manchester United get rid of four players Football news Today, 15:42 Legendary van der Sar hospitalized in serious condition Football news Today, 15:15 Manchester United and Atalanta could trade strikers Football news Today, 15:00 Real Madrid have decided on the main contender to replace Carlo Ancelotti Football news Today, 12:20 Borussia Dortmund extend contract with experienced goalkeeper Football news Today, 11:55 Napoli want to buy Spain defender Football news Today, 11:35 Inter want to buy another goalkeeper besides Trubin
Sport Predictions
Football Today Central Cordoba vs Newell’s Old Boys predictions and betting tips on July 8, 2023 Football 08 july 2023 Cuiaba vs Bahia predictions and betting tips on July 8, 2023 Football 08 july 2023 Vasco da Gama vs Cruzeiro predictions and betting tips on July 8, 2023 Football 08 july 2023 Palmeiras vs Flamengo predictions and betting tips on July 9, 2023 Football 09 july 2023 Santos vs Goias predictions and betting tips on July 9, 2023 Football 09 july 2023 Fluminense vs Internacional predictions and betting tips on July 9, 2023 Football 09 july 2023 Red Bull Bragantino vs Sao Paulo predictions and betting tips on July 9, 2023