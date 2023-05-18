"Arsenal" has extended the contract of their first-choice goalkeeper

The press service of London-based Arsenal has announced on their official website the contract extension of goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

The new agreement between the 25-year-old player and the English club will be valid until the summer of 2027. The goalkeeper's salary will amount to 7.2 million euros per year.

Ramsdale joined Arsenal in the summer of 2021 from Sheffield United for a transfer fee of 28 million euros. He has played a total of 76 matches for the Gunners in all competitions, conceding 86 goals. Prior to his time at Arsenal, he also played for Bournemouth, Chesterfield, and Wimbledon. He has made three appearances for the England national team, conceding four goals.

