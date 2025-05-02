Arne Slot reveals Klopp's congratulatory message after Liverpool's Premier League triumph

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has shared the congratulatory message he received from former Reds boss Jürgen Klopp after clinching the Premier League title.

Slot admitted that after the victory over Tottenham last Sunday, he was inundated with messages from all kinds of people. But the most famous among them was Jürgen Klopp.

"What did he have to say? Yeah, what most of them said, congratulations, now you know how special of a club it is, now you are part of history as well, these kind of things. He was really happy for me, for the players, for the staff, for the fans, like we all know Jurgen, so, yeah," Slot said.

The Dutchman also stated that although he received a huge number of congratulatory messages, he tried to respond to each of them, even if only with a few words.

As a reminder, Liverpool secured first place and the Premier League title with four rounds to go before the end of the season. This happened after a commanding 5-1 home win over Tottenham. After the match at Anfield, a real celebration erupted, with fans, players, and coaches all joyfully celebrating the triumph together.