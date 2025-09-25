Appollis shines again as Mamelodi suffer first defeat. The symbolic team of Matchday 8 in the Betway Premiership according to Dailysports

Dailysports presents the symbolic team of the best players from Betway Premiership round eight

On September 23 and 24, matches of the eighth round of the South African Betway Premiership took place.

Tuesday saw just one game on the schedule, where Orlando Pirates clinched their fourth consecutive league victory by defeating Siwelele away from home.

Wednesday delivered a major upset—Golden Arrows beat Mamelodi Sundowns for the first time since 2019. At the same time, both Kaizer Chiefs and Sekhukhune dropped points, while Richards Bay celebrated their second win in a row. TS Galaxy and Orbit College each secured three points in their respective home games against AmaZulu and Polokwane, while Stellenbosch and Durban played out a goalless draw.

Dailysports presents the symbolic team of the eighth round of the South African Betway Premiership.

Goalkeeper: Washington Arubi (Marumo Gallants)

The 40-year-old Zimbabwean national team goalkeeper continues to deliver at the highest level, proving to be a reliable anchor for his side. Marumo’s shot-stopper helped beat Orlando Pirates this season, held Mamelodi Sundowns to a draw, and his heroics in the match against Kaizer Chiefs were crucial in avoiding defeat. Arubi made four saves and, just before halftime, stopped a penalty.

Oooooooooh!!!!!!!!!!! Sirino missed a penalty!!!!!!! 🙌🏽 What a save from a Goalkeeper Arubi 🔥 pic.twitter.com/HzqNAQZJoe — richardfutbal (@richardfutbal) September 24, 2025

Right-back: Bright Ndlovu (Sekhukhune)

Ndlovu quickly cemented his place in the starting lineup for the surprise package Sekhukhune, consistently delivering standout performances. His exceptional tackling, impressive duel stats, and a 92% pass completion rate made him the man of the match against Chippa United. Had Grobler converted his penalty in the 90+2 minute, we might be talking about another win for the league leaders.

Centre-back: Mbekezeli Mbokazi (Orlando Pirates)

At just 20, Mbokazi has flourished under coach Ouaddou, who entrusted him with the captain’s armband. The defender is now a fixture in the starting lineup for both Pirates and Bafana Bafana. Mbokazi put in another commanding display, defending solidly, launching attacks, and excelling in duels. His performance did not go unnoticed, as the club named him man of the match against Siwelele.

Centre-back: Khulumani Ndamane (TS Galaxy)

Ndamane made his debut for Bafana Bafana this summer and has continued to impress at club level this season. TS Galaxy have climbed to fourth in the table, and the 21-year-old showcased his full range against AmaZulu: an assist, five clearances, three blocks, two interceptions, and two tackles.

Left-back: Deon Hotto (Orlando Pirates)

The Namibian international remains a key player for the Pirates, contributing not just in defense but also in attack. Against Siwelele, Hotto put in a tireless shift, making crucial contributions on both ends of the pitch. Six clearances, one interception, two tackles, strong dueling, and three incisive passes earned him another spot in the team of the week.

Central midfielder: Lindokuhle Zikhali (Richards Bay)

Zikhali is emerging as one of Richards Bay’s leaders despite his youth. In the clash against Magesi, the 20-year-old midfielder delivered several key passes, made two tackles, and fired three shots on goal. The most influential figure on the pitch, he scored the only goal of the match.

Central midfielder: Ayabulela Maxwele (Golden Arrows)

The 25-year-old midfielder has fought his way into the starting XI and is hitting form in recent games. After three straight losses, Golden Arrows took down Mamelodi Sundowns at home, with Maxwele putting in a strong shift and making a significant contribution to the win. He was a force in midfield, breaking up attacks (one clearance, two interceptions, five tackles), and was pivotal in the center of the park.

Central midfielder: Oswin Appollis (Orlando Pirates)

After a stellar CAF Champions League outing against Lioli, Appollis started on the bench versus Siwelele but came on after halftime to spark his team. His clinical strike in the 80th minute secured a crucial three points for the Pirates. Remarkably, Appollis has now contributed to goals in four consecutive matches.

Footballer of the season so far. Oswin Appollis pic.twitter.com/nkdAw1xvLC — Coach Sphe🏴‍☠️🏴‍☠️ (@SpheleleZN) September 23, 2025

3 - Oswin Appollis has scored 3 goals in 11 appearances for Orlando Pirates this season, more than he managed throughout all of last season (2 in 28). Upturn. pic.twitter.com/83UtxBbrMO — OptaJabu (@OptaJabu) September 23, 2025

Left winger: Seluleko Mahlambi (TS Galaxy)

Mahlambi was outstanding against AmaZulu. Fearlessly taking on defenders, drawing fouls, testing the goalkeeper, and thriving in duels, his persistence paid off with a goal—his fourth of the season. Right now, it’s fair to say he’s enjoying the best spell of his career.

Right winger: Junior Dion (Golden Arrows)

Since his move from Marumo Gallants, Dion has been a revelation for Golden Arrows this season. His goals have already earned the club seven points. Against Mamelodi, the team played defensively, but the Ivorian seized his only chance to net his fourth Premiership goal.

🟢🟡Lamontville Golden Arrows ends a five years droughts by pulling off a jaw dropping 1️⃣-0️⃣ win over Mamelodi Sundowns, their first triumph against the Tshwane giants since they last won in 2019.



🇨🇮Junior Dion scored the heroic goal.

|🎥@goldenarrowsfc1| pic.twitter.com/sZzJbEzdaE — Sports City (@Sports_City247) September 24, 2025

Centre forward: Khanyisa Mayo (Kaizer Chiefs)

The Chiefs only recently completed the transfer of Mayo, but in his first match back on home soil, he wasted no time showing why he was signed. The striker played 59 minutes, but that was enough to threaten the opposition several times and score his team’s only goal.

🚨🗞️✍️ What's Your Opinion On Khanyisa Mayo's Debut? 🤔🔥🤯✌🇿🇦



On his debut, Khanyisa Mayo earned the highest Sofascore rating among Kaizer Chiefs outfield players, averaging 8.3, following a 59-minute performance, during which he took two shots, one off target, scored one… pic.twitter.com/kNNGNbYzRp — Ayabonga Mthembu (@AyabongaMthemb_) September 25, 2025

Head coach: Manqoba Mngqithi (Golden Arrows)

The 54-year-old tactician spent years on the Mamelodi staff, so his side’s win over the “Brazilians” is especially symbolic. Notably, this was Sundowns’ first defeat of the season, while Golden Arrows continue to rack up points at home.