Sundowns confirm a second European star is coming

Sundowns confirm a second European star is coming

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso confirms Miguel Reisinho is coming
Football news Today, 13:23
Sine Mpisane Sine Mpisane Dailysports's expert
Sundowns confirm a second European star is coming Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix

A highly-rated Portuguese player, Miguel Reisinho, is joining Betway Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

As Daily Sports reported on Wednesday, the 26-year-old central midfielder has already boarded a flight to South Africa.

Meanwhile, his new coach, Miguel Cardoso, has confirmed the news. “I think in the next one or two days, he will [be] unveiled, we tried to reinforce the team, it was clear that we needed to reinforce the team in front and it was hard work, tough, until the last moment [of the window],” Cardoso said via iDiski Times.

“These kinds of players, which such quality, it’s not easy [to sign], and by the history, there’s not much history of players coming from Europe from such level, entering South Africa – even the African market. So the business was difficult," Cardoso added.

Reisinho will be the second Portuguese player to join Kabo Yellow after Nuno Santos, a 26-year-old attacking midfielder, arrived this week.

